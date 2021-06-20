Man Utd decides the next Primary Goalkeeper

News from Premier League as Man Utd as manager Solskjaer determined to promote Goalkeeper Dean Henderson over David De Gea next season.

Manchester United has witnessed remarkable goalkeepers in their history. Right from the days of Alex Stepney, Gary Bailey, Peter Schmeichel to Edwin Van Der Sar and then David De Gea.

Man Utd Past Goalkeepers

David De Gea signed for Man United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and took over the torch from the Dutch legend. He played for 10 long years at Old Trafford and dominated the Premier League.

But the 30 years old goalkeeper has crossed his peak era. He started to make costly in-game errors which caught several criticisms. And Man United has planned to replace him with a youngster.

Dean Henderson expected as next Primary Man Utd goalkeeper

The Man Utd academy product Dean Henderson earned the position of Number 1 Goalkeeper under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. He played 26 games as Man Utd goalkeeper and David De Gea played 36 games this season.

Dean Henderson got the chance to represent Man Utd for a stretch of two months, during De Gea’s absence due to personal reasons.

And his performance has earned the trust of Man Utd management. Dean has also withdrawn himself from the EURO squad due to injury, hence he will have more time to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the pre-season campaign.

Future of David De Gea

The Spanish goalkeeper has a contract until 2023. Man United have put him up on Transfer list, and expect a decent offer for the Spanish goalkeeper.

Man Utd will also be eager to reduce their wage bill by selling off David De Gea this summer.