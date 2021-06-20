EURO: The problem with England lies in Southgate

England shares point against easy opponent Scotland but football pundits consider as a failure of both team and manager Gareth Southgate.

The World Cup 2018 Semi Finalist England has started their 2020 EURO Campaign on a lower note. They won against Croatia in their opening game but ended up sharing points against Scotland.

Whereas they should’ve won against Scotland as England presented a very strong team compared to Scottish side.

So, who should take up the blame for such failure? Yes, Failure. Several football fans and pundits consider the English game against Scotland as failure. According to them, England displayed a lazy game which their manager Gareth Southgate should also be held responsible.

Harry Kane, Foden and Sterling made to start

English manager Gareth Southgate fielded the same attacking trio against Scotland, as he made them start against Croatia.

And in fact, the starting attacking line-up managed to take 3 shots on target and scored only one goal in 180 minutes. And that should certainly be considered as massive failure.

Harry Kane, the top English scorer seemed ridiculous on the pitch against Scotland. He had only 19 touches in the game. His energy seemed very low. Even Gareth Southgate admitted that he took off Kane to increase the energy of their attack.

The off game can result in massive decrease in his present market value. And Harry Kane should consider improving himself.

Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, shares the same club in England. They spend the whole year playing football together. But still couldn’t manage to create an understanding.

Or should people say that Gareth Southgate couldn’t make them understand each other.

Not many England fans are happy with Gareth Southgate's choices. There's plenty wrong, loads to put right.



But let's not over-react either: there's no need for panic because of one bad performance.



Gareth Southgate cannot read the game

The England manager Gareth Southgate should admit that he couldn’t understand the gravity of the game.

Several football pundits couldn’t understand the reason behind not starting with Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

While against Scotland, the England’s game significantly improved after making Jack Grealish come on. Although the change was certainly very expected from the manager.

Scotland played really well against their rival England. And England played well in the mid-field but was certainly unplanned.

Football analysis house TalkSPORT released their line-up

Just like a concept of science, when work done has no intended direction, then the net work done comes out as Zero. England should understand their team and should pound upon Czech Republic with a fresh mind all together.

English supporters even ‘Booed’ at the England players after ending the game with a goalless draw. Even the fans expect much better performance from their best players across Europe.

England has earned 4 points from 2 games, and so does Czech Republic. And the group suggests that England will certainly qualify for the knockout stage ahead. But football pundits have serious concern about their performance against better and strong teams.