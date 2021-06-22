Euro 2020:Dembele to undergo Surgery

Troubling news from EURO as French forward Ousmane Dembele dropped from entire campaign as he will have to stay out for 3 weeks due to injury.

Ousmane Dembele out for three weeks and could last even more. The old injury on his knee has persisted and keeps him haunting frequently.

French report suggests that he had an injury which escalated in the game against Hungary. Although the initial check-up report says that he will be out for 2-3 weeks. But several doctors consider that he might require a surgery on his knee, which will keep him out for months.

Ousmane Dembélé has suffered a serious knee injury and will be out for at least three months. #FRA pic.twitter.com/RdfnbMrMoS — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 21, 2021

Dembele’s future at Barcelona after injury

Spanish giant Barcelona has Ousmane Dembele in contract until 2022. And will certainly want him to sell in this summer. But the injury right before the Summer window can reduce his market value.

And injury might even not let any club want to sign Dembele this summer. Barcelona signed him in 2017 for a transfer fee of £148 Million. But the team couldn’t earn back the favour from him in terms of a young agile forward.

Joan Laporta wants Dembele to leave

Report suggest that PSG has contacted the Frenchman and will expect his service from 2022 onwards. PSG will certainly have money for his wages, and will also be available for free next season.

Barcelona will have to let him leave for free next summer. Or they might have to extend his contract even further to sell him for a convincing amount.