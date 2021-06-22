Real Madrid preparing bid for Everton’s Calvert-Lewin

Transfer news from La Liga as Real Madrid new manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring in Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer.

Real Madrid has already announced the Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of the Senior team; as Zinedine Zidane left the club at the end of this season.

Carlo Ancelotti, the former Everton manager has arrived at the club, and have urged Real Madrid to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Previously, Carlo Ancelotti has openly admitted that he considers Lewin as a ‘complete striker’.

New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to launch a shock £50 million bid for Dominic Calvert-Lewin



Performance analysis of Real Madrid target Dominic Calvert Lewin

The 24 years old English forward graduated from Sheffield United in 2014. He joined the senior team and gained experience at Stalybridge, Northampton on loan deals from Sheffield.

He joined Everton in 2016 and have improved himself at Goodison Park. This season, he has played 39 games in all competitions and have scored 21 goals with 4 assists as well.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, he has flourished to make his market value at all time highest. And he also received quite a lot of praises from the experienced manager Carlo Ancelotti as well.

He has played around 60 games under Ancelotti.

Interest from Chelsea will raise his market value

Right after the interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his club to inquire about Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid will make Everton raise his value to around £55-60 Million as he has contract until 2025.