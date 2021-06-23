Man Utd opts for Sergio Ramos instead of Varane

Transfer news from Premier League as Man Utd revives their old interest on Sergio Ramos this summer instead of bidding for Rafael Varane.

Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has left his club this summer. After a long 16 years of brilliant spell at Santiago Bernabeu, Sergio Ramos will now look for a new challenge elsewhere.

Sergio Ramos completed a brilliant spell with several trophies to boast about. And his leadership from the back with his heavy motivating attitude can lift any team’s morale.

Sergio Ramos also has a brilliant record with goals and assists as well.

Man Utd lead Sergio Ramos race as PSG 'pull out over £200k-a-week wage demands' https://t.co/p01jioVF9t — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 19, 2021

Man Utd might lead the race for Sergio Ramos

Right after January 2021, Sergio Ramos received several offers with lucrative deals. Clubs like PSG, Juventus, Sevilla offered him to have his service. Premier League sides like Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea interested in the player.

But recent report suggests that Man United might have the greater edge on bagging Sergio Ramos.

Man Utd owner Glazer family will certainly hope to revive their trust from the fans. Hence, a big value transfer will surely mark a big presence.

And even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to form a better pair with Harry Maguire in the defense. It will certainly look good with two leaders guarding the defense.

Man United might miss out Rafael Varane deal

The Red Devils showed massive interest on Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane. But the transfer price demand from Spain might make Man Utd back off and convince Sergio Ramos instead.