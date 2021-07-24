Previously, the full specs sheet of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE surfaced online, and soon after, color variants were also leaked in the form of renders. There were rumors claiming that Samsung will launch the device earlier than expected. Speculations had grown that Samsung will launch it in its 11th August Unpacked event. However, a new leak now suggests that the phone launch anytime soon.

Lets Go Digital reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won’t be released at the 11th August Unpacked event. The report claims it has seen official documents from Samsung. It is to be noted that even though the report confirmed that it is not going to launch in the Unpacked event, it conveyed that the phone might be released this year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now expected in October

Previously, global chip shortage was considered as the driving factor for late release but later on, the company denied it. Due to this denial, speculations started emerging that it might launch ahead of its scheduled timeline. Now, the phone’s launch has been postponed again and it is expected to come around October.

Samsung will launch a couple of devices in its 11th August event including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy buds, and Samsung Watch 4 series.

Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with a 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. The flat screen panel is expected to come with a higher touch sampling rate. As far as the camera is concerned, a triple rear camera setup is expected with a 12 MP primary lens, a 12 MP secondary unit, and an 8 MP sensor. For the selfie, a 32 MP front camera is expected.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. The device will have an internal storage space of 256 GB. The handset will be backed up by a 4,370 mAh battery with fast charge support.