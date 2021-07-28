According to the latest news, OPPO Watch 2 series that includes 3 models has been launched in China. Two of the gadgets support LTE connectivity. The series starts from ¥1,299 ($200).

In terms of features, OPPO Watch 2 series is identical to the original OPPO Watch which was released in 2020. It sports a hyperboloid 3D AMOLED flexible display with curved edges and narrow bezels. The screen has a refresh rate of 60 Hz refresh rate, PPI of 326, and color gamut of 100% DCI-P3.

Interestingly, users will be able to choose from 100 dials and can even generate new dials using the AI Outfit 2.0 watch face function. It sports a skin friendly fluoroelastomer strap with a buckle which according to the company is breathable and comfortable.

Two models come with a 42 mm dial and the third model has a dial of 46 mm. The 42mm versions come in both eSIM and Bluetooth only variants while the 46 mm is an eSIM variant. The smartwatch series is powered by two chips: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Apollo4s. The system also boots ColorOS Watch which is based on Android and RTOS.

OPPO Watch 2 series launched in China with dual OS & dual chipsets

The device automatically switches between two chipsets based on usage. The smart watch uses the Qualcomm chip when it runs any Android app. The models offer up to 4 day battery life. According to OPPO, is users completely switch to RTOS, then they can get can a battery life of up to 16 days.

The wearable is incorporated with common smartwatch features like sports modes, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, snore tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, etc.

The 42 mm Bluetooth based OPPO Watch 2 is tagged with a price tag of ¥1,299 ($200) while the one based on eSIM is tagged with a price tag of ¥1,499 ($231). The 46 inches eSIM model is tagged with a price tag of ¥1,999 ($307). The three models will be available at discounted price tags of ¥999 ($154), ¥1,299 ($200), and ¥1,799 ($277) respectively for customers who pre orders. Pre orders will start from today and will run till 5th August 5. The gadgets will hit the sales on 6th August.

Right now, there is no official word regarding the availability of the OPPO Watch 2 series in global markets but since the original OPPO Watch is there in the global markets, we can hear some announcements soon from the company.