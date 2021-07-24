OnePlus will integrate a new option to toggle performance optimization on and off in OxygenOS 12

A couple of weeks ago, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been delisted by Geekbench for manipulation. This happened after an Anandtech report published a story claiming the devices throttle performance of select popular apps but did not do such things while running benchmark applications.

Now, according to the latest news, the company itself has confirmed its doing and even announced a solution for the same. OnePlus confirmed to Android Police that the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Nord 2 also comes with performance optimizations like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The company further said that it will soon release its next update for OxygenOS which will allow users to opt-out of the same.

OnePlus has clarified that its R&D team is currently working to add an option to turn on/off this optimized mode. The company said the feature can be expected in one of the first builds of OxygenOS 12.

A stable version of Android 12 is expected to release by September so OxygenOS 12 is also expected around the same timeline. If this is true then we can expect the problem fix within this year itself.

Moreover, since OnePlus has merged the codebase of OxygenOS with ColorOS, we can expect more OPPO software features to come in the upcoming updates. Note that the newly announced OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS 11.3 with the integrated codebase and it is already more or less identical to the ColorOS.