A well-known blogger posted this morning, “The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be released in the middle of this month, and the new Dimensity 9000 will look like in the month of February.”

He also revealed about the Redmi K50 series, one of the flagships that everyone is most curious about. He stated that the series will most likely be released towards the end of February.

Redmi K50 Pro+ Specs Leaks

According to prior reports, the Redmi K50 series now comes equipped variety of processors, including the Snapdragon 870, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 7000, and Dimensity 9000.

The primary specs of the Redmi K50 series are mostly apparent, and the three versions should have various specifications. The Redmi K50, for example, will be equipped with MediaTek’s sub-flagship Dimensity 7000 chip, which outperforms the Snapdragon 870.

The Redmi K50 Pro comes with a powerful Dimensity 9000 processor. It is designed on a 4nm process and has a performance output that is not inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, although it may be slightly weak in terms of picture ISP and other aspects.

Redmi K50 Pro+ likely to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Redmi K50 Pro+, being the top-of-the-line flagship, may be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen1, and overall performance will be improved.

Furthermore, both the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ variants will feature E5 high refreshing and 100W rapid charging.

Redmi K50 leaks

Considering previous product leaks the K50, the K50 Pro series or the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is also likely to become Redmi’s first 2K model, and offer high refresh rate changes, becoming the top display in the same gear, which is quite exciting.

Not long ago, the president of Xiaomi Group China and the general manager of the Redmi brand disclosed to netizens that the Redmi K50 is too powerful to be labeled as a doorman.