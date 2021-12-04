Huawei patents new drone device that can autonomously follow your car in real time

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. been obtained a patent for “a method and device for a drone to follow a vehicle,” with the publication number CN113741506A.

According to the company’s patent summary, the method of the second application embodiment allows the drone to follow the vehicle in real time, increase the accuracy of the drone’s recognition of the vehicle, and conduct the flight path on time based on the relevant vehicle information. Adjust the flight direction to more nearly match the vehicle’s actual driving speed.

The patent proposes a method and mechanism for a drone to follow a vehicle, according to a summary of Qicha’s patent. The vehicle is outfitted with a vehicle number terminal, the vehicle terminal is outfitted with a V2X communication module, and the drone is outfitted with a V2X communication module.

The technique entails the following steps: the drone receives relevant vehicle information received by the vehicle-mounted terminal; the relevant vehicle information includes: the vehicle’s driving speed, heading angle information, and the vehicle’s first position.

Huawei patents new drone device that can autonomously follow your car

The vehicle’s relevant information predicts the second position to which the vehicle will drive, the second position being a location following the first position; the drone adjusts the flight trajectory based on the expected second position and to keep up with the car.

The method of the embodiments of this application allows the drone to follow the vehicle in real time, improve the accuracy of the drone’s recognition of the vehicle, and adjust the flight trajectory in time based on the relevant information of the vehicle, resulting in a more consistent flight trajectory, the vehicle’s real driving trajectory.

Huawei disclosed a drone-related patent in the month of March, suggesting a technique for flying authorisation of drone systems. Mobile operators, for example, support networked drone services by detecting line-of-sight and ultra-distance Sight-range operation drones and granting flight clearance.