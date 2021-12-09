Here’s how Oppo Find N foldable Smartphone looks like – officially teased

Foldable phones have certainly taken the level up in the technology upgrades in recent times. After Samsung, Oppo joins them with their new foldable Find N flagship models.

The demand for bigger screen will certainly been on top of the current wish list. But carrying a tablet/laptop is honestly a tougher job.

And to end such problems, foldable phones has taken the market by storm. Although the technology is expensive, but the competition in the market will certainly make the most optimum state out of them.

Find N, a flagship foldable model from Oppo

In a recent event, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has announced that the company will launch the new foldable Find N on 15th December, to compete with the evolving foldable phone market.

Oppo has launched a teaser video of Find N to make users get a glimpse of their new flagship product.

Pete Lau has also talked about how the Company has focused more on crease in the foldable display; and an overall durability of their new Find N phones; even after creating a prototype back in 2018.

The company focused more upon it’s simple design, usefulness and ease to use.

Oppo Find N External specifications

According to the reports, Find N will have an 8 inches LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD resolution. To boast more on the display, Oppo Find N is expected to come with 1080×2460 pixels with PPI of 344.

Find N smartphone will come with dual rear camera which includes 100 (50+50) MP ultra-wide sensors. Oppo provided 32 MP Front selfie camera with dual LEDs and Front flash.

Report suggests that Oppo has planned to include a screen-like feature on the rear camera panel for notifications.

Oppo Find N foldable

O ppo Find N specifications

The phone will come with 5000 mAh Li-Polymer battery with 65 Watts fast charging facilities in Type C port to comply with European standards.

Oppo will provide 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB of RAM for smoother performance. However, the chipset with have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 graphics. The phone to arrive with ColorOS UI based on Android 11.

This phone also includes features like Wi-Fi v6, NFC, VolTE, GLONASS powered GPS System.

For the time being, this is all the information we have on the new OPPO Find N. Stay tuned more updates on upcoming smartphones and gadgets.