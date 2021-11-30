According to a leak signed OnLeaks via 91 Mobiles, Realme is preparing to storm the high-end segment with the Realme GT Pro 2. A new leak on GT Pro 2, which shares the renders and specifications of the device.

Realme is adjusting its strategy. Until then, brand like Oppo and OnePlus was content to occupy the segments of mid-range and entry-level smartphones. The idea is to market products with a quality, performance, price to put a strain on Xiaomi.

Realme GT 2 Pro leaked renders and specs

At the dawn of the 2022 vintage, the brand has bigger ambitions and would probably like to interfere in the big leagues, that of high-end phones. This information comes straight from the OnLeaks leaker – with 91 Mobiles – renowned for its reliability.

To do this, the group would count on its Realme GT Pro 2, which we could officially discover during the first quarter of 2022. This device would like to offer a premium experience in terms of performance, design and photo. The first visuals give us a first idea of ​​its future aesthetic lines.

The Realme GT Pro 2 would thus opt for an original rear facade, halfway between a Pixel 6 and a Find X3 Pro. On the one hand, its long photo block is reminiscent of Google’s phone. On the other hand, its “smooth” rear camera module, a bit like the Oppo product.

Realme GT 2 Pro leaked renders

This layout would host a trio of cameras: 50-megapixel wide-angle, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens whose magnification level has not yet filtered. Up front, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor could be part of it.

The Realme GT Pro 2 would not do in half measures, since its screen could benefit from a diagonal of 6.8 inches, the same size as a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Its panel would benefit from an OLED display technology, in WQHD + definition, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz . From classic to high-end.

On the performance side, Realme would rely on the next generation Qualcomm chip – whose name is set to change – which could be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, all paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The software part would be provided by Android 12 and Realme 3.0.

The Realme GT Pro 2 could be priced starting from $799. We still don’t have any official confirmations on it.