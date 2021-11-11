The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Ending Explained

Directed by Will Sharpe, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a biographical drama film distributed by Studio Canal and Amazon Studios. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role while Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones provide a supporting cast.

The film is written by Simon Stephenson and Will Sharpe while Cinematography is taken care of by Erik Walson. As for music, Arthur Sharpe has composed a beautiful score that complements the story and acting of the movie. Let’s talk about The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and its ending explained in this blog down below.

The Electrical Life of Louise Wain Ending Explained

The Electrical Life of Louise Wain Plot

The movie is based on the real-life of the titular character. Louis was a very brave individual who was the sole provider in his family of five sisters and a mother. He used to do freelance painting work as some research on electricity.

The freelance work wasn’t paying enough to feed his family, so he got an offer from a daily where he would draw his illustrations. At first, he refused because it would eat up most of his time, however, considering their financial situation, he had no other choice.

Louis met Emily Richardson and fell in love with her. They got married and lived life happily for a while. However, a tragedy struck them when they found that Emily got diagnosed with breast cancer. The news devastates the couple.

Later on, Louise gets more into his art and eventually finds unmatched popularity within England. But even after fame and success, the money isn’t enough to pay off the expenses. Can he keep up with his passion and at the same time provide for his family?

Commentary on Societal Norms

The Electrical Life of Louise Wain goes to great length to portray the societal norms of England at that period. Louise was certainly one of those victims who had to deal with this suit of the country that colonized other parts of the world.

He had obligations and he had to deliver them and in return, they trampled his dream of achieving what he wants. The movie also depicts his crippling anxiety and how he had to deal with some unusual schemes that were thrown at him.

After a series of mental breakdowns, Louise was admitted to the mental hospital. One day, he gets visited by one of his fans Dan Rider. He tells Dan that all his life, he was searching for the electricity that he thought resided within everyone, however, he wasn’t able to find it.

Dan, however, refuses and tells him that he indeed found the electricity in his wife with whom he fell in love. When you think about Louise’s life, it certainly was a tragedy. Even after achieving significant fame, he still had many areas of life that were lacking. However, his story is the one to take inspiration from.

What are your thoughts on The Electrical Life of Louise Waine? Let us know down in the comments.