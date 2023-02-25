Paris Hilton Claims She Was Drugged and Raped as a Teen “I Just Started Getting Dizzy Right Away”

According to Hilton, she had “visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, and saying, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,'” after the alleged attack.

Paris Hilton is publicly discussing a terrible incident she went through as a youngster.

The reality personality and DJ, 42, alleges that at the age of 15, she was drugged and sexually assaulted after meeting a group of males at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles with her pals.

“We would go there practically every weekend,” said Hilton to Glamour magazine. “That was one of our favorite things to do, and these [older] people were often just hanging around outside the stores. We’d talk to them and give them our beeper numbers.”

In their home, the group allegedly drank “these berry wine coolers,” according to Hilton, who claimed the guys asked her and her companion back.

As she took one or two drinks, she said, “I simply instantly started feeling dizzy and wobbly. I didn’t drink or anything back then.” “I don’t know what he put in there, but I assume a roofie,” the speaker said.

A few hours later, according to Hilton, she awoke and understood right away what had transpired.

She said, “I remember it.” I had images of him lying on top of me, covering my lips, and saying in my ear, “You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming.”

Also Read: Ray Liotta’s Daughter Honors Her Father at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘I Feel Lucky to Call Him Dad’

Hilton also discussed her time in behavioral modification clinics, such as the Provo Canyon School in Utah, whose staff members she has previously accused of abusing her emotionally, physically, and psychologically when she was a student there.

Hilton alleged that she had gynecological examinations without her consent.

According to her statement to the magazine, “This was something that I had shut out from my memory, but after hearing the account from other survivors, I started getting flashbacks.” Staff workers would enter the building late at night and bring particular ladies into this room.

She went added, “They would literally just be sticking fingers in your mouth while you sobbed and cried, and four guys and women would hold you down. incearca incearca judeţ judeţ judeţtipuritipuri”

The media star revealed that she feels “emotional thinking about” her alleged rape. Phoenix Barron, the couple’s first child, was born in January.

She claimed, “I was only a small girl. It breaks my heart that so many children now are still experiencing what I feel they robbed from me during my youth.

Also Read: What Killed UNLV’s Defensive Lineman Ryan Keeler at Just 20 Years of Age?

Please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, or visit rainn.org. If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453 or go to www.childhelp.org. All phone calls are free and private. The hotline is accessible around-the-clock in more than 170 languages.