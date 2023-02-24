What Killed UNLV’s Defensive Lineman Ryan Keeler at Just 20 Years of Age?

Posted by By Parag Nanda February 24, 2023
ryan keeler unlv cause of death

Deadline reported that UNLV football player Ryan Keeler died Monday in Las Vegas, shocking the sports world. Chicago defensive lineman finished redshirt freshman season at 20.

The Nazareth Academy grad transferred to UNLV from Rutgers University during the previous season. Throughout the course of seven games, he recorded eight tackles. After graduating high school, he had his pick of several scholarship opportunities due to his high profile. His business school GPA was 3.80.

After Keeler’s untimely passing, UNLV football coach Barry Odom paid homage to him.

“While I had the privilege of knowing Ryan for just a few months, he stood out to our coaching staff as a great guy, student, and teammate. We are crushed by his loss. To Ryan’s family, please accept our deepest sympathies as you mourn his passing.”

Given Keeler’s health, everyone was surprised by his unexpected declaration. His secondary school, Nazareth School, and college team at UNLV also announced the tragic news on social media.

Also Read: Adriana Davidson’s Cause of Death: Is Police Investigation lacking Transparency?

Ryan Keeler’s Cause of Death Is Still Unknown

ryan keeler unlv cause of death

The news of Keeler’s death was initially reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, but the circumstances surrounding his passing are still a mystery. Eventually, information will be released. After Keeler’s passing, UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield also issued a statement. Here’s what was mentioned in the release:

“This evening, as we mourn the unexpected and devastating loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler, it is difficult to find the right words to express our sorrow. My deepest sympathies are with Ryan’s loved ones and teammates during this time of loss.”

Keeler, who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, made eight tackles and one sack in two games for the Rebels. This last October he recorded the first sack of his collegiate career, against Air Force,

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a student at the University of Nevada has died in a mysterious way. On November 19, 2021, Nathan Valencia, a student at the University of Nevada, Los Angeles died in a fraternity’s amateur fight night fundraiser.

Also Read: Cause of Death: Austin Majors, 27-Year-Old Child Actor from “NYPD Blue” Dead

Parag Nanda
Parag Nanda
View More Posts
Parag Nanda is a Content Writer, who specializes in covering the latest gossip and news about celebrities. With a keen interest in the entertainment industry, he keeps his finger on the pulse of the latest happenings in the world of celebrities. In addition to his passion for entertainment, he is also a sports enthusiast and enjoys listening to music in his free time. With a unique perspective and a knack for uncovering the juiciest details, Parag's writing is a must-read for anyone interested in the lives of celebrities.