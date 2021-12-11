Oppo Find N leaked official images reveals design & specs

A few days back, Oppo made a massive announcement that it is set to launch its very first foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N on December 15th. We were able to get the phone’s design in the official teaser video and along with few hinted specifications. Meantime, Evan Blass has shared the official of the device on Twitter that leaves us with nothing to be learned about the look of this phone.

Oppo Find N to arrive in three colors – standard Black, White, and Gold colors. You can also find the camera module located on the rear of the phone, which has three cameras. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the right side of the device, and it doubles as a power button.

Oppo Find N leaked official images

The camera module embed with a text ‘Find N. There is an initial camera sensor of 50 megapixels which we’ve seen on numerous Oppo phones. The USB Type C port is at the bottom of the phone, and there are two speaker grills at the side of the.











Finally, we get to view the folding display within the device. The outside you can see the usual display with the hole-punch self-portrait camera in the middle. Inside, there’s the foldable screen that has a camera for selfies on the left-hand side.

So, now that the design is fully unveiled, we’re eagerly awaiting the specifications and obviously the price. The launch will take place next week, so stay tuned!