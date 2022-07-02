In the just-released Top 10 Streaming charts, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” topped the ratings for the one-week period ending June 5th, according to Nielsen statistics. A record-breaking 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time were accrued in the first full week of Season 4 Volume I’s streaming availability.

During the Memorial Day Weekend, "Stranger Things"

The most-watched show on television, having premiered its fourth season on May 29. The penultimate season of one of Netflix’s biggest hits will come to a close with the release of two new episodes this weekend.

With 32 episodes compared to “Obi-Wan’s” two, and longer episodes within those 32, “Stranger Things” has the advantage when it comes to the “minutes available” metric. Nielsen compared the premiere episodes of Strange Things (Season 4, Episode 1) and Obi-Wan (Season 1, Episode 1) and tallied the total viewers within the average minute of each episode to make a more direct comparison.

“Tiger King” and “Ozark” are the only two Netflix productions to have accumulated 5 billion minutes viewed in a single week, and this happened for each series in March 2020.

Nielsen’s Most-Streamed Program Is Stranger Things.

Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series was the most-watched in a single week on Netflix (with 335.01 million hours viewed in the last seven days) from May 30 to June 5, and it was the first English-language show to reach the top three most popular list in less than two weeks since its premiere, behind “Bridgerton’s” Season 3.

With 102.26 million hours viewed between June 13-19, the sci-fi series’ fourth edition maintained its dominance on the charts, featuring in the Top 10 in 93 countries after it was announced that it had become Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV season ever. Season 4 continued to be the most popular title on the Most Popular chart this week, with an additional 883.30 million hours of viewing time since its release on May 27.

