Chris Evans’ ‘Lightyear,’ according to Tim Allen, has ‘no relation to Buzz.’

Buzz Lightyear from the beginning Lightyear, the Toy Story spin-off, has Tim Allen’s thoughts on it. 69-year-old actor Chris Evans takes on the role of the fictitious space hero, Buzz Lightyear, in the new animated prequel to the famous family franchise.

According to Allen, “the short answer is I have remained out of this [the new film] since it has nothing to do [with my character]. According to him, “this is a brand new team that has nothing to do with the prior films.”

“I Assumed It Was Going to Be Live-Action with Actual People,” the Actor Said.

Toy Story Buzz would be incomplete without Woody, though, as Allen exclaimed as he shouted out Buzz’s former foe and a new friend (voiced over the years by Tom Hanks).

Even while Allen believes the new film has a “great plot,” he added, “It just doesn’t seem like it has any link to the toy.”

In His Voice, He Remarked, “i Wish There Was a Better Connection.”

The narrative of the Space Ranger hero who inspired the toy, spoken by Allen in the Toy Story films, is being told by Disney/Lightyear, Pixar’s which is currently in theatres. Captain America alum Evans, 41, plays him here, and he describes working on this project as being like being a “child in a candy store.”

“The film Toy Story had a huge impact on children of all ages. It’s a cultural touchstone, and the cast was diverse and interesting. Something so relatable comes from them “According to Evans, who appeared in a PEOPLE-exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Lightyear film,

“Buzz Lightyear’s origins are depicted in this film. A Buzz Lightyear toy was purchased as a result of reading this article by Andy and his friends “he went on to say. “I’m a huge fan of Pixar…. I haven’t seen a Pixar film like this before.”

Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Keke Palmer, Efren Ramirez, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. also star in Angus MacLane’s Lightyear, which is directed by MacLane.

