Disney unveiled the new Splash Mountain ride’s name and launching date at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction opening in late 2024, will feature scenes from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Magic Kingdom Park in Florida and Disneyland Park in California will both host the new ride.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Which Was First Slated for Release in 2020

Would take the place of Splash Mountain’s contentious Song of the South theme. Guests are given a new perspective on Princess Tiana’s kingdom in the new ride, which is both magical and immersive. The theme of the ride is based on New Orleans’ history, art, and culture. A post-movie musical journey with new music based on the film’s songs will be presented in the form of a sequel. Princess Tiana, Naveen, and Louis prepare to organize a unique Mardi Gras celebration at their palace. Visitors visiting the bayou can expect to run across familiar faces as well as meet new ones.

The Princess and The Frog Ride at Disney the Bayou Adventures of Tiana

Walt Disney Imagineers delved deep into Louisiana’s culture and natural environment to create the world of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tours, museums, and other sites visited by the team are shown in the movie from their research trip. In order to provide tourists with the most realistic New Orleans experience, they were allowed to have a closer look at various exhibits and speak with academics.

Tiana’s new look for the ride was also shown off at the panel. Costume designer Ida Muldrow drew inspiration from the 1920s for Tiana’s attire. When designing Tiana’s hairstyle, the creative team wanted to emphasize “the adaptability of Black women’s hair and its significance to [their] identity across regions and generations.”

