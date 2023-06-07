Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Celebrates Her Daughter Giovanna’s First Communion by Saying, ‘God Bless My Baby Girl’

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi celebrates her daughter’s special day.

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore alum posted a succession of photos on Instagram to commemorate daughter Giovanna’s first Communion. Giovanna, age seven, wore a white gown and a headdress with a veil in her hair as she posed with her brothers Angelo, age four, and Lorenzo, age ten, in the photographs.

“God bless my little girl, Giovanna Marie,” Polizzi captioned the image.

Several of Polizzi’s former Jersey Shore co-stars, including Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, congratulated Giovanna in the comments.

The reality television star and her spouse have a daughter, Giovanna, and two sons, Angelo and Lorenzo.

Related: Darcey Silva of 90 Day Fiancé Debuts Weight Loss Surgery Results!

In March, Polizzi celebrated the fourth birthday of her youngest child, Angelo. She uploaded an adorable family photo from Angelo’s shark-themed birthday celebration. “MY ANGELO SQUISHY IS TURNING FOUR naturally, we had a whale shark orca party brb, crying,” she wrote.

The mother of three held her infant son, while LaValle stood on the opposite side of him and Giovanna and Lorenzo stood in front of them. The entire family grinned in the photograph.

In May, Polizzi and her family traveled to Disney World and posed for a family photo in front of Cinderella’s castle. “Family is the most important thing #mycrew #disneyfam,” the reality star captioned her Instagram post.

Related: Where Is Courtney Hadwin Now? Catching up With Courtney Hadwin!

In addition to a family selfie taken by her spouse on a boardwalk, Polizzi also shared numerous images from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

She wrote on one post, “No one loves dinosaurs and animals more than my Angelo #mommysondate,” and on another, “Mama bear and her cubs #blessedmawmaw #chaos.”

The reality star’s Instagram Story included additional photographs of her three children posing with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck. In addition to riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant, they also attended the Magic Kingdom parade and mounted Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

For the vacation, the entire Polizzi family wore identical T-shirts bearing the phrase “Disney 2023.”