Where Is Courtney Hadwin Now? Catching up With Courtney Hadwin!

Where Is Courtney Hadwin Now

Courtney Hadwin is currently residing in Hesleden, County Durham, England. She hails from Hartlepool, United Kingdom. You might remember her from her remarkable journey on the 13th season of America’s Got Talent back in 2018. That’s where she caught the attention of Howie Mandel, who gave her the coveted Golden Buzzer. Her impressive performances took her all the way to the finals, where she secured a respectable fourth place.

Since her time on AGT, Courtney’s career has been on the rise. She inked a record deal with Syco Music and dropped her debut EP, The Cover Sessions, in 2019. Following that, she went on to release two more EPs: The Road to You in 2020 and That Girl Don’t Live Here in 2022.

Along the way, she had the opportunity to tour alongside Meghan Trainor and even opened for the legendary Alice Cooper. And guess what? She’s currently hard at work on her highly anticipated debut album. With her incredible talent and songwriting skills, Courtney Hadwin has an incredibly bright future ahead of her. Fans can undoubtedly expect her to continue mesmerizing audiences and leaving a lasting impact for many years to come.

Courtney Hadwin’s America’s Got Talent Journey

Courtney is from Hartlepool, England, and when she was about ten years old, she auditioned for a singing competition show called ‘TeenStar’ in April 2015. Despite not winning, the impassioned vocalist gained confidence after making it to the grand finale. She went on to compete in a number of additional singing competitions. Courtney’s most memorable stage appearance occurred in 2017 when she competed on ‘The Voice Kids UK’ and finished as a finalist. Courtney’s breakthrough came in 2018 when she delivered a fantastic performance in the ‘AGT‘ season 13 audition.

When she disguised herself as a total rockstar, the seemingly bashful youngster managed to deliver one of the most astonishing performances. After only a minute, all of the judges were swept away by her rendition of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle.” The audience erupted in cheers at the finale, and Courtney received a standing ovation for her performance. Judge Howie Mandel even compared her performance to Janice Joplin’s and gave her the Golden Buzzer, advancing her to the quarterfinals. “Oh my gosh, you are not from this era,” remarked Howie. You’re from a different period.”

Courtney went on to give more famous performances in ‘AGT’ during her career. Her interpretations of “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” by James Brown, “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf, Tina Turner’s “River Deep – Mountain High,” and “Piece of My Heart” with rock band The Struts are among the impressive performances. Despite some unfavorable attention due to her past in various competitions prior to ‘AGT,’ Courtney’s performances remained loyal to her gift. She made it to the grand finale but was ousted before making it to the top five.

