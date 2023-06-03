Darcey Silva of 90 Day Fiancé Debuts Weight Loss Surgery Results!

Darcey Silva, famous for her appearances on reality television programs such as “90 Day Fiancé,” has captivated viewers with her larger-than-life personality and unrelenting pursuit of love. Darcey, however, has undertaken a remarkable transformation, losing weight and adopting a healthier lifestyle, despite her glitz and glamour. Explore Darcey Silva’s awe-inspiring weight loss voyage and learn how she accomplished her remarkable transformation.

Weight Loss Surgery Results

Now, Darcey is displaying the remarkable results of her most recent surgery. The co-founder of House of Eleven revealed her slimmer figure at a launch celebration in Miami. Using social media, the reality star documented the On The House event. Fans immediately commented on her new physique.

Darcey had been forthright about undergoing an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty in December 2022. It may have been another case of Olympic use speculation. At the time, the TLC star posted a selfie with her surgeon and captioned it, “Love you, Dr. Batash!” Many thanks for everything! I’m thrilled about my upcoming transformation!”

The Mayo Clinic reports that endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty can reduce hunger symptoms for up to seven hours. The result is decreased food ingestion, followed by weight loss.

And Darcey’s weight loss is evident, particularly in her waist and abdomen. The former 90 Day Fiancé star wowed in a black crop top with long sleeves and black boots. A sequined skirt featuring a thigh-high opening displayed her toned legs.

This style is very Darcey! And fans are intrigued about the outcome of the next cosmetic procedure.

Who Is Darcey’s Most Current Boyfriend?

Silva has recently been in the spotlight for her relationship with Tom Sandoval, co-founder of TomTom. Her daughter, the influencer Aniko Bollock, alleged in a since-deleted TikTok video that her mother had a one-night stand with Sandoval.

Tom’s representative denied the allegations and stated that nothing had occurred between them in the past. Darcey provided her admirers with fresh drama, despite the fact that the incident generated negative buzz on the Internet and drew criticism. In the most recent season of Darcey & Stacey, she disclosed her possible new romantic interest.

She described Zach, as an American with long hair and a chiseled physique. Despite the fact that Zach has not yet appeared on the show, Darcey confessed that she had an intimate date with him. When she first met him, she felt a shiver down her spine due to his youth.

To satisfy her personal trainer, Zach, she demonstrated her fitness by performing squats and other exercises. Darcey is scheduled to appear in Darcey & Stacey's next season, but it is unknown whether she will return to the 90-Day franchise.