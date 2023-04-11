Mike Pompeo’s Secret to Shedding Pounds: An Insider Look at His Weight Loss Methods

Born on December 30, 1963, Michael Richard Pompeo is an American politician, former attorney, and businessman who served as the CIA director under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th secretary of state of the United States from 2018 to 2021. Being in both of those roles first belongs to him. Pompeo earned his law degree from Harvard University after completing his mandatory five-year military service as a United States Army officer and the United States Military Academy in 1986. He practised law until 1998 before starting his businesses in the aerospace and oilfield sectors. From 2011 to 2017, Pompeo served as the representative for Kansas’s 4th congressional district in the US House of Representatives.

The long-serving former director of the CIA has dealt with many difficult situations, but he is reluctant to discuss his weight loss for fear of gaining back all the weight he has lost. But he explained how he did it and why in an exclusive interview with The Post. On June 14, 2021, Pompeo stepped on the scale for the first time and discovered that he was just a few pounds shy of 300.

The Post recently took a picture of Pompeo, 58, working out in his basement home gym, which includes an elliptical trainer and some dumbbells. I tried to visit there five to six times a week and stayed for about 30 minutes. And that lacked any element of science. Both a trainer and a dietician were absent. There was only me.

Mike Pompeo Early Life

Pompeo, the son of Dorothy (née Mercer) and Wayne Pompeo, was born in Orange, California. His paternal great-grandparents, Carlo Pompeo and Adelina Tollis were born in Pacentro, Abruzzo, Italy, and immigrated to America in 1899 and 1900, respectively. Pompeo received his high school diploma from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley, California, where he participated in basketball as a forward. At the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in engineering management, Pompeo graduated first in his class in 1986.

Pompeo served in the U.S. Army from 1986 to 1991 as an armour officer with the 4th Infantry Division’s West German-based 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry. Before taking on the cavalry troop executive officer and squadron maintenance officer roles, he led a tank platoon. Pompeo retired from the American Army as a captain.

Mike Pompeo Career Foundation

After receiving his law degree, he worked as a lawyer for Williams & Connolly in Washington. In 1996, Pompeo relocated to Wichita, Kansas, where he joined forces with three other West Point friends, Brian Bulatao, Ulrich Brechbuhl, and Michael Stradinger, to purchase three aircraft parts manufacturers there (Aero Machine, Precision Profiling, and B&B Machine), as well as one in St. Louis (Advance Tool & Die), and rename the business Thayer Aerospace in honour of former West Point principal Sylvanus Thayer.

The private organisation received venture funding from Bain & Company, Dallas-based Cardinal Investment, and Koch Industries, contributing nearly 20%. (Brechbuhl worked for Bain at the time). Shortly after the business was founded, Brechbuhl and Stradinger left, but Pompeo and Bulatao stayed.

In 2006, he sold his stake in the business to Highland Capital Management, whose clients included Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream Aerospace, Cessna Aircraft, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, and Raytheon Aircraft. The firm had been renamed Nex-Tech Aerospace by that point. Later, Pompeo was appointed president of Sentry International, a company that made oilfield equipment affiliated with Koch Industries.