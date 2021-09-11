Microsoft delays expansion of Flight Simulator’s Top Gun due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases

According to the latest news, Microsoft’s Top Gun expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator is going to get delayed to match the movie’s shifted release date. Earlier this month, Paramount announced that it is delaying the rest of its 2021 films. It also postponed the release of Top Gun: Maverick from its Thanksgiving weekend to 27th May 2022.

In simple words, Top Gun expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator was planned for later this year but it will now be “released alongside the movie”. This is what both Microsoft and Asobo Studio stated. As of now, we still don’t have a whole lot of information on what Asobo Studio is planning to add with the Top Gun expansion.

According to some rumors and leaks, some jets and locations from Top Gun: Maverick will be added. A blog post from Microsoft’s Flight Simulator team reads “We look forward to sharing more information in the future.”

Initially, Microsoft announced the Top Gun expansion at E3 earlier this year, alongside the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X / S. The teaser trailer includes a look at some of the jets coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Paramount moved Top Gun: Maverick to 2022 due to concerns around the delta variant and a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Now, we have to wait for three more quarters for the release.