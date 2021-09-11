TikTok is experimenting with augmented reality tools

According to the latest news, TikTok is testing an experimental set of developer tools that might let creators build augmented reality effects in the near future. The platform is named TikTok Effect Studio and it is currently in private beta. It was first reported in a TechCrunch report. TikTok told the publication that Effect Studio is simply an “experiment”.

Technically, it would be a sensible product for TikTok to build as its competitors Snap and Facebook have their own AR developer initiatives that encourage users to build new camera effects.

TikTok Effects Studio was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra (with a tip from Sam Schmir). You can try out the sign-up page here. The site was launched earlier this month but seems to be still under development.

TikTok is launching an Effects Studio in beta



h/t @Sam_Schmir pic.twitter.com/K3LS5S2Yoq — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 14, 2021

A TikTok spokesperson said “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” said the spokesperson. “Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional tools to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.”