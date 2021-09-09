Facebook will launch its smart glass built in partnership with Ray-Ban today

Later today, Facebook and Ray-Ban will announce their smart glasses collaboration. Just before the official revelation, well known leakster Evan “Evleaks” Blass posted a ton of alleged photos of the product lineup. The smart glass from the Facebook Ray-Ban partnership is dubbed as Ray-Ban Stories. Other than the box, it seems the Facebook branding doe not appear anywhere on the product.

Images shared by Evan Blass include three distinct frame styles: Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor and more or less, they all look pretty close to the classic Ray-Ban designs. Perhaps the only major difference is the presence of two cameras by the hinges on either side. Apart from it, there is also a button along the top of the right temple which could be used to operate the cameras.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said the glasses would come with Ray-Ban’s “iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things.” However, they don’t have screens for AR functionality, so we are still in the dark about what those things might be. Zuckerberg said this product is just a part of the company’s “journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future” and more advanced AR glasses are also in the works.

From the images, it is difficult to say anything whether Facebook’s glass has leaped beyond the capabilities of Snap’s early Spectacles or not. We have to wait for the official launch to make some authentic comments.