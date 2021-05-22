Man City captain Fernandinho will extend his contract

News from Man City as captain Fernandinho has agreed to extend his stay at Etihad for a season amid context of him leaving this summer.

Man City has turned themselves around since the beginning of the year 2021. The Blues from Manchester have played 35 games in 2021 so far, and have lost only 5 games.

They have already won the Premier League title and EFL Carabao Cup. The team keep their focus on the UEFA Champions League Final as they face Chelsea on 29th May.

Fernandinho extends his stay at Man City

Man City has trusted Fernandinho with the most responsible armband. He has captained the Blues since David Silva left the club last summer.

The 36 years old Brazilian mid-fielder arrived at Etihad from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013. Since then, he has played 348 games, where he scored 24 goals and provided 28 assists.

The contract signed in January 2020 made him stay in the club until June 2021. And it was certainly clear that he might also leave along with Sergio Aguero as Free Agent.

But the Captain has enjoyed the season, and will pen down an extension for a year.

🗣 | Fernandinho when Zinchenko got angry at the referee in the #UCL semi-final:



“Don’t you dare. Don’t let us down. Control you f**king emotions, son.”#ManCity | #MCFC pic.twitter.com/i66qxxy3pw — City Chief (@City_Chief) May 20, 2021

Pep Guardiola has enormous trust in Fernandinho

The Captain and the manager Pep Guardiola were certainly motivated at the beginning of this year; to make everyone give their 100 per cent.

This season, Pep Guardiola made him play a lesser number of games. But his rotation strategy has worked brilliantly well for Fernandinho to give his 100 percent.