David Wagner, Chris Wilder under West Brom radar

News from Premier League as West Brom relegates to Championship; David Wagner or Chris Wilder to replace Sam Allardyce as Manager.

West Brom has failed to perform in Premier League and ended up finishing the season at 19th position; with 26 points from 37 games.

Sam Allardyce, the 66 years old English manager set to leave the club after their final game against Leeds Utd on Sunday.

Alongside Chris Wilder, West Brom have identified former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, Swansea’s Steve Cooper, and Frank Lampard as candidates for the vacancy 👔



David Wagner, the 49 years old manager has a good portfolio to impress the Owners. He has managed Huddersfield Town from November 2015 to January 2019.

In his spell at the English club, he carried Huddersfield from Championship to Premier League; 1st premier league appearance in the history of the club. He also managed to keep them on 1st tier league for another season. And got relegated back to Championship after their 2nd season.

Chris Wilder, the 53 years old former Sheffield United manager also under West Brom radar. He has enormous experience in English football as he managed to carry Sheffield from League One to Premier League.

Former Sheffield United Boss Chris Wilder

Wilder joined Sheffield in 2015 and left the job in March 2021 as they couldn’t perform well; and will also relegate along with West Brom as they will finish at 20th position.

The Chinese owners of the club will have time to reallocate their funds and plan for a new Championship season, along with a new manager.