Transfer news from La Liga as Real Madrid very close to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer as his Family reportedly wants him at Madrid.

The young French superstar Kylian Mbappe will enter the last year of his contract. PSG has already offered him a 3-years extension. But Kylian Mbappe didn’t sign it yet even though his partner Neymar has agreed to continue until 2026.

And from the perspective of a player, when you learn that Real Madrid has interest to sign, things can slow down at the present club.

Kylian Mbappe’s Love for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane

The 22 years old French superstar has admitted that he has supported Cristiano Ronaldo since his childhood.

And reports suggest that Real Madrid has prepared to offer the Shirt No. 7 to Mbappe, if he pens down the transfer.

Kylian Mbappe has reached an agreement with Real Madrid

Moreover, the French connection between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane can also become a factor. He has admired the player lifting FIFA World Cup in 1998, the year Mbappe was born.

Will PSG let him move to Madrid?

PSG owners know that he has a contract until 2022. Even if the club doesn’t let him move, he will eventually leave for Free next summer.

Kylian Mbappé has made a decision on his future and he wants to join Real Madrid.



The future of Zinedine Zidane will not change his mind, he wants to play for Madrid with or without Zidane.



(Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/OkZ8fJdzwU — Fortune Bets Nigeria (@fortunebets9ja) May 21, 2021

Hence, PSG will focus to extend the contract with Kylian Mbappe and raise their asking price for him. Or else, they will let Mbappe move to Madrid for a significant amount this season, as the player fantasized playing for Madrid since childhood.