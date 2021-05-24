Will David Alaba set to sign for Real Madrid next season?

Transfer news from La Liga as Real Madrid will start their 2021 Summer Transfer market with David Alaba from Bayern Munich for Free. The first part of David Alaba’s contracts for his summer move to Real Madrid have been signed. When all of the contracts are signed and finished at the end of the season, the contract will be formally revealed.

Real Madrid missed out on La Liga race to Atletico Madrid in their final Matchday decider. Another trophy-less season for Real Madrid.

A tough time for President Fiorentino Perez as well. He will have to look after several transfers, both arrivals and departures simultaneously.

David Alaba set to replace Serio Ramos at Real Madrid

The 28 years old Austrian will leave Bayern Munich after a long 13 years run at Allianz Arena. David Alaba joined Bayern’s senior team in 2010 after playing two years in Sub-ordinate youth teams.

He maintained a stable position from 2011. But the contract between Bayern and David Alaba will expire in June 2021.

Meanwhile Sergio Ramos will also leave Real Madrid after a long run of 16 years. The club set to part ways because none has reached an agreement and will allow Ramos’s contract to expire in June 2021.

David Alaba will receive a similar salary as Sergio Ramos, i.e. around €12 Million net per season. The defender might pair up with a new defender as well, because the contract with Rafael Varane will also end in June 2022.

Hence, Madrid will try to form a solid defense as soon as possible, to settle the new back-line.