Chelsea to offer Tammy & Kepa in exchange for Kane Transfer

Transfer News from Premier League as Chelsea prepares to offer Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga for Harry Kane from Spurs.

Tottenham has finished the Premier League season 2021 at 7th position on the League table. And that means Spurs will participate in UEFA Conference League.

Harry Kane, the most valuable player for the Spurs have already announced his wish to leave the club this summer. And following such announcements, top Premier League clubs have prepared their offer for Spurs and Harry Kane.

Chelsea ready to offer Tammy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea ‘willing to offer Tammy Abraham and Kepa in ambitious swap transfer for Harry Kane’ as Man Utd and City circle https://t.co/dfNohr8Kin — The Sun – Chelsea (@SunChelsea) May 21, 2021

Tammy Abraham has felt the ignorance from the management since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Under the German coach, Tammy Abraham has played only 7 games. Tuchel even kept him out of FA Cup Final squad, where he scored most number of goals in the competition.

Chelsea will not regret the offer they will produce. Since the arrival of Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga didn’t get much chance either.

Hence, two less important players included in the deal seems feasible for Chelsea. But will that be enough for Tottenham?

Valuation of Harry Kane

Although the present valuation of Harry Kane is certainly around £65-70 Million. But the rising demand of the player might increase his asking price to around £150 Million.

Chelsea has prepared to offer two players. And Spurs will certainly expect £70-80 Million added into the package along with the two players.