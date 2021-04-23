Leeds United planning to bring back Ronaldo Vieira

News from Premier League as mid-table contender Leeds United planning to bring back their academy star Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria.

Leeds United made several headlines after earning their qualification to Premier League after 18 long years of wait. The club won 3 Premier League trophies in their history.

Since 2003/04, the club went down with degrading performances. They even relegated down to Championship 3rd division league.

Marcelo Bielsa carried the team with honest dreams

Argentine Football manager Marcelo Bielsa coached Leeds United since 2018. The club promoted itself back to Premier League after winning the Championship 2019/20.

According to Bielsa, Football is the most popular sport in the world, they are going to face the best team in the world. He believed that it a wonder to beat the powerful side in the league. They are going to face Man Utd in upcoming Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa brought leeds back into Premier League after 18 long years

Leeds United have played considerably well in Premier League, and currently hold the 10th position. They will surely avoid relegation; hence, the club wants to focus more on building back the squad for competing with the league leaders.

Will Ronaldo Vieira return to Leeds United?

The owner and Board of directors at Leeds United admitted that to do stable business they need to sell players. Ronaldo Vieira graduated from their academy in 2016. Since the team came into the premier league they are struggling to find their place. Their wonder Kid, Vieira transferred to Sampdoria in 2018.

And the offer they received from Sampdoria in 2018 for Ronaldo, became too good to reject. Hence, they sold the central mid-fielder but couldn’t find another stable replacement.

Vieira, a midfielder with an ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder, still has a lot of promise, so it’s no wonder that Bielsa wants him back at Elland Road.

Hence, Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring him back to his childhood club, and flourish in England. Fans are awaiting for his come back and sooner they will find a replacement for him.