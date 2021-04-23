World Cup-winning defender to be released by Barcelona this summer

Samuel Umtiti, the french world cup winning defender joined the Catalonian giants back in 2016. He together with Gerard Pique made the heart of the defence for Barcelona. The French defender made an impressive debut season in Barcelona.

In the beginning, he was robust, brave, and uncompromising, a real monster on top of his game making Barcelona almost impenetrable. The Frenchman went to the world cup 2018 as one of the best defenders in the world during that period. The Frenchman won the World Cup and achieved football’s ultimate glory but it came at an inevitable cost.

Umtiti played the entire World Cup forcing his knee to the extreme limits and beyond which price had to be paid by Barcelona.

The injury of knee rupture has never been able to recover fully by the French world cup winner. After the World Cup Umtiti missed a huge number of matches due to his knee injury. He missed a total of 63 games for Barcelona due to various injuries out of which 54 games have been missed due to the knee injury .

This led him to participate less and downfall of his form in the defensive line-up. Without the proper defending backup Barcelona ripping off from the champions league in the last two years. With an unstable management Catalonian giants, emptied their pocket with unusual signings.

After Laporta become a president, Barca is getting their way back Laporta and Koman are planning t0 rebuilt their club with La Masia wonderkids. They are planning to strengthen their defence, frenchman will let to go by upcoming transfer window.

Time for La Masia Graduates

Due to his injuries and less participation, Barcelona has run out the patience with him and is ready to move on. The rise of new upcoming talents like Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza has put new faith in the defensive line-up of Barcelona.

The Dutch manager is also set to sign the La Masia graduate Eric Garcia from Manchester City in the summer and believes that they could replace Umtiti in the near future.

📰 [SPORT] | Everything indicates that Barça B midfielder Nico González will play with the first team next season pic.twitter.com/un0xJnGxgM — La Masia Times™ (@LaMasiaTimes) April 17, 2021

Barcelona is also wanting to sign Erling Haaland at a huge price demand and is lacking financially for which they might have to sell some of their players this season.

Umtiti is on the top list of players to be sold so to free up some space in the squad and also lighten the load on the budget.

To compete with all the standards, Laporta wants to fill the gap in their centre back defence. Pique he aged 34, will be with Barca for 2 more years, so sooner they have to find the best replacement or they have to promote their La Masia Wonderkids. Will see what is going to happen in the upcoming transfer window!

Will the French footballer leave the Catalonian giants and go for a new challenge in new surroundings or will he stay to prove himself as a World Cup-winning defender.