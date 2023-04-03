Keke Palmer Dances with Her Newborn Baby Leo in A Cute Video, Saying, “He’s Already Tired of Me”

The sweetest tiny dance partner belongs to Keke Palmer. The 29-year-old Emmy Award winner showed off her mother’s moves in a video with her 5-week-old son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, dancing to “Slide” by Sada Baby with her infant son reclining on her chest and observing his surroundings.

“Wow, incredible! On April 1st of last year, I ‘joked’ that I was pregnant; we conceived you!” Palmer authored the caption. “I enjoy spending time with you, despite the fact that you appear to be a Neanderthal. He has become weary of me.”

She and her partner, Darius Jackson, announced the birth of their first child in February. “Howdy Son!!! Palmer added to his writings at the time: “Born during Black History Month with a name that reflects this! Welcome to the world, baby Leo, LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON.”

“El Debarge’s “Someone” was a favorite of mine on Darius’s playlists when we first started dating. Look at God, we became each other’s somebody and created a somebody!” Palmer wrote.

Palmer announced her pregnancy for the first time in December during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. She is expecting her first child with Jackson, a fitness coach, and former college football player.

“I’d like to set the record straight — I am pregnant!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, removing her long jacket’s buttons to display her pregnant belly.

The Nope actress recently told PEOPLE that she “can’t wait to hold my baby” and revealed exclusive photographs of her “Once Once a Time”-themed baby shower in January.

Palmer stated, “I am counting down the minutes until I am able to meet him and begin learning about this individual I helped create.”