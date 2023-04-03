Lily Rose and Daira Rose Display Their Wedding Bands at The 2023 Cmt Awards, Stating, "It's Been Fun" (Exclusive)

Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Williamson are relishing wedded life!

The rising country star told PEOPLE on the red carpet of the 2023 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, “We’ve been together for a while, and it’s been so much fun and full of love.” We’re essentially on our honeymoon in Austin, so we’re loving it.

“We’ve been here for four or five days, so we’ve eaten all the wonderful food, drank all the good beverages, and experienced downtown Austin,” said Rose, 29, who married her longtime love Williamson, 28, on March 25 in Nashville. We spent a few days in Charleston, and now we’re back in this amazing city.

During the awards show, the “Villain” singer-songwriter will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage. “This is my very first television performance, so I’m very excited,” she remarked.

Rose and Williamson previously discussed their wedding with Media, which took place at The Bridge Building in Nashville.

The couple stated, “We chose to get married in Nashville since it was ‘our’ home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to join us here to celebrate.” Since the first time we saw [The Bridge Building], it had been our dream.

Rose wore a handmade Indochino suit while Williamson, a retail marketing manager, wore a Galia Lahav dress from Nashville’s The Dress Theory. In keeping with the black-and-white motif, guests were encouraged to wear just black.

The pair exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers during the ceremony. Sydney Stroup, a close friend, wedded them.

“We asked Sydney because she met Lily before Lily and I did, so she witnessed the entirety of our love journey,” Williamson explained. “She witnessed it directly from the very beginning and saw us fall in love. Thereafter, we all became friends, and the rest is history; we’ve been extremely close ever since.”

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, April 2 from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.