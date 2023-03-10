Julia Fox’s Father and Brother Were Arrested Following a Raid on Their New York City Apartment!

The father and brother of Julia Fox have been detained in New York.

According to the New York Post, police executed a search warrant at the home of Thomas and Christopher Fox on the Upper East Side at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday and detained the father and son on charges of having ghost weapons and evidence of narcotics manufacture.

There has been no response from the Uncut Gems star’s camp, and it is unknown whether Thomas and Christopher are represented.

An NYPD spokeswoman told PEOPLE that as part of an ongoing investigation into “ghost guns” and drugs, police have seized many ghost gun components. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that are sold online in parts and assembled at home.

Furthermore, they found numerous compounds used in the production of drugs that “were deemed non-hazardous,” as well as equipment for pressing narcotic pills and pressure cookers, and other components routinely used in creating explosives.

According to CBS News, Thomas has subsequently been freed from custody. As of Thursday afternoon, Christopher, 30, was still being held on many accusations, including unlawful possession of a controlled drug, machine gun production, and rapid-fire mod device manufacture.

NYPD Spokesperson Tells PEOPLE in a Statement “There appears to be no link to terrorism at this time, and the situation appears to be under control.

“The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illicit guns — against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly ubiquitous numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns,” they continued.

As part of an earlier interview with Highsnobiety, 33-year-old Julia said that she and her brother and father experienced a period of homelessness when she was a child.

“My father comes from the United States. I mean, he’s a New Yorker through and through, like, seventh or eighth “In 2019, she predicted. “This guy has lost his mind. I’ve known him since I was a kid. Isolated father. The poor sap. Mother remained in Italy.

“As well as, I have two younger brothers. Both are in their early twenties; one is a little younger than me, at 19. My younger sister, who is 15, lives with my mother in Italy, while my older sister was raised in New York with me. He hasn’t been seen in a while, but he’s still a resident. He’s like the longer version of a mad scientist. He enjoys creating 3D printers as a hobby “Julia remarked.