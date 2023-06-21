Jimmie Allen’s Former Pregnant Wife Responds to a New Photograph of the Singer with Their Daughters!

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale, his ex-wife, still talk to each other.

Alexis, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, liked a picture on Instagram of the country music star, 38, playing in the water with their two daughters, Zara James, 20 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3. This happened while the couple was going through the divorce process.

In the post’s caption, the singer of “Down Home” wrote, “Great times with my girls.”

A few weeks ago, the soon-to-be mother of three posted a black-and-white ultrasound image on her Instagram Story, revealing that their third child will be a male. The couple announced their breakup on Instagram alongside the news that they were expecting a child.

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean Mc Dermott ‘Were Definitely Trying’ Prior to ‘Out of The Blue Split Announcement: Sources!

“After a lot of thought and consideration over the past few months, Lex and I have decided to break up,” said the message, which was posted on both Allen’s and Gale’s Instagram pages. “As we deal with this change in our lives, we can also tell you that later this year, we’ll be having another child together.”

“Making sure our kids are healthy, happy, and loved is and will always be our top priority, and we are still committed to co-parenting with love and respect for each other,” the statement said. “Because our family is growing, we would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

The news that they were getting a divorce came out on the same day that Allen’s former manager sued him for attack and sexual abuse.

In the suit, which was first reported by Variety and then obtained by PEOPLE, the woman said that after having dinner with Allen while on a business trip, she lost consciousness and woke up naked in her hotel room, where Allen allegedly “insisted she takes Plan B as soon as possible.” The lawsuit also says that Allen’s repeated abuse made her think about killing herself.

Related: Christian Paul Marries Tai Reeder Two Days Following Their First Kiss! Exclusive Wedding Photographs

The Grammy-nominated singer denied the claims and said in a statement to PEOPLE, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make claims that are completely false.”

He went on: “I admit that we had a sexual relationship that lasted almost two years. During that time, she never once said I did something wrong, and she said she wanted our relationship and friendship to last forever. After we broke up, she hired a lawyer to contact me and ask for money, which makes me wonder about her true intentions. The truth is that her charges are not only untrue but also very hurtful. I’ve worked very hard to build my business, and I plan to fight her claims and take any other legal steps I need to protect my reputation.”

Later, his manager, UTA, fired him, and his record label, BBR Music Group, suspended him. He was also kicked off the closing night of the annual CMA Fest in Nashville. In June, Allen was sued for a second time for sexual assault after a woman said he filmed their alleged sexual contact without her permission.