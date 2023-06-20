Is Aimee Kestenberg Pregnant: Unveiling the Truth of Her Pregnancy!

Celebrities are frequently the subject of rumors and speculations in the entertainment industry. Recent speculation has focused on whether or not the renowned fashion designer Aimee Kestenberg is expectant. This article will examine the facts and separate them from the rumors surrounding the topic.

Is Aimee Kestenberg Pregnant?

The Australian-born, New York-based accessories designer had two miscarriages after exchanging their wedding ring with Sean Elan.

The stunning woman announced her third pregnancy on Facebook in 2016 and gave birth to a baby boy named Max in September.

Despite her numerous miscarriages, the designer has always desired to become a mother, despite the success of her business. Her pregnancy rumors are still prevalent as of 2023, but there has been no credible evidence to support them.

Related: Is Katy Tur Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

Who Is Aimee Kestenberg Husband?

Aimee exchanged marriage vows with her spouse, Sean Elan, who is also her business partner and closest mentor.

Interestingly, the couple met for the first time in the elevator of Li and Fung, now Global Brands Group, where Sean was employed and Aimee had just begun working.

Aimee disclosed in an interview that not only did Sean spread rumors that they were dating when they were not, but the couple also hit it off with fairly friendly flirting and normal things. After six months of meeting, they began dating.

In addition, she and her husband introduced their eponymous handbag line in 2012. Working together, they accomplish a balance between her creative, visual thinking and his business-oriented mind.

The businesswoman is also concerned with charitable giving. She states, “We have launched our Unity Pin, with all proceeds going to Direct Relief, an organization that aids pandemic victims.”

Related: Is Ashley Hinson Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

Career

Kestenberg began combining her studies in New York with internships, fashion competitions, and apprenticeships as soon as she arrived in America. She worked as an intern for Isaac Mizrahi, Ralph Lauren, and Alexander McQueen over the course of a three-year period that was both stimulating and enlightening. She also interned at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week before joining the esteemed House of Couture to work under industry luminaries.

Aimee attracted the attention of Global Brands Group after graduating from Parsons School of Design. While working at the Global Brands Group, she met her future husband, Sean Elan, and developed a close personal and professional relationship with him. They chose to take a risk and establish their own brand.

Aimee chose to concentrate on the creative aspects of the business, whereas Sean focused on the financial and administrative aspects. Initially, she worked from home, but as their brand grew and investors became interested in their ideas, they relocated to a larger, more professional office.

In November 2012, the duo debuted the Aimee Kestenberg Handbag Collection. After two years, they established the Affordable Luxury Group. Aimee has since achieved enormous success and has been featured in publications like British Vogue and Forbes.