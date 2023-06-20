Fastest way to pay online – payment methods rated and reviewed

Nowadays, options are the one thing we have plenty of – especially when it comes to online shopping. Whether you are looking to pay your monthly utilities, cover your mortgage, buy some new clothes, or upgrade your laundry room with some stylish additions, you can take care of it all through your online account. And if you are looking for the fastest way to pay online, you’ll be happy to know that you have a few payment options available. Here’s a breakdown of the best and most frequently-used methods of payment.

1. PayPal

Let’s start with what most people consider to be the holy grail of all online payment methods – PayPal. Currently available in more than 200 countries and supporting 25 currencies, PayPal lets you send and receive money quickly and in the majority of the world. Apart from its efficiency and promptness, people love the fact that PayPal comes with relatively low fees and rates. You can use this online payment system by linking your banking account, credit card, or debit card to your PayPal account.

Another thing to know about it is that PayPal is accepted in numerous places online, so you can use it for larger purchases, as well as smaller ones. You can use both their website and the phone app, depending on what you find to be more convenient.

2. Neteller

Neteller was founded in Canada in 1999, and it has gained quite a following since then. At the moment, Neteller offers its services in 103 countries. The list of territories where they aren’t operating is still a long one, although it’s prone to change in the future.

Neteller is an e-wallet service that is owned by a British company Paysafe Limited. E-wallets have become a prevalent payment method in recent years, with Neteller being one of the top choices for Canadians. If you are using Skrill, then you should be able to notice a lot of similarities between the two payment methods. Both have some useful features present, such as secure transactions and free sign-in, and, best of all, they are both considered to be among the fastest ways to pay online.

3. eChecks

If you are old-school and prefer to use payment methods that have been around for quite some time, you might want to give eChecks a go. Basically, they serve the same function as regular checks, but with a modern twist. They don’t require a trip to the bank, as the entire process can be done online. It’s no wonder that they are considered to be the fastest way to pay online, given the fact that they save your time.

Most importantly, eChecks are accepted and recognized by a number of different institutions. They are used for high-cost items, such as rent and car payments, but they are also used for memberships and subscriptions. To give you an example of how widespread they are, you ought to keep in mind that you can find many eCheck casinos Ontario residents love, as gambling is a legal activity in Canada. Of course, you don’t have to utilize them for gambling – you can use them to transfer money from your bank account to any other account of your choice, which is exactly how a paper check works.

4. EcoPayz

EcoPayz is yet another payment service that was founded in 1999. They are available in a plethora of different countries, including Canada. Not only is this payment service considered to be the fastest way to pay online, but it’s also among the top accepted solutions for gaming websites. EcoPayz has a lot of different features that people love including fast transactions and a user-friendly system. If you wish to withdraw money from your account, you can do so by generating a withdrawal request and then waiting three to five business days for the money to be transferred to your account.

Generally speaking, you can use ecoPayz to pay at online stores and merchants, and you can pay by using over 50 different currencies. The good news is that there will be no setup fees in the mix, so setting up an account shouldn’t be a problem.

5. Credit cards

Alas, we can’t forget about the good old credit cards. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express are probably the three most well-known debit and credit card companies that have billions of active users combined. Since you are most likely a cardholder of one of these, there’s no reason to pass up on the opportunity to make quick and secure transactions. Depending on your credit card limit, you can use this card to pay for a luxurious vacation, buy an Apple iPad, or purchase some new clothing items.

However, this payment method does come with a slight disadvantage compared to most of the other options – it comes with an additional step. You will always be asked to input your credit card number before completing the purchase, which is something that you can avoid by opting for e-wallets. They will not require you to enter payment details every time that you wish to complete a purchase. But if we were to put that aside, it’s safe to say that credit cards are more than a decent option.

Fastest way to pay online – some other options

These were the top five ways to pay online if a quick transaction is your main criterion. However, there are a number of other payment methods that could do the trick just fine. Consider mobile payment services, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay to be among the top choices of people who rely on modern payment solutions. And if you like to think outside the box, then using cryptocurrency could be the fastest way to pay online for you. While they might have been a relatively unknown term ten years ago, they are all the rage nowadays, and everything points to them becoming even more integrated and accepted in the future. Should all else fail and you find yourself to be drawn to tried and tested solutions, you can always resort to credit cards and debit cards that are accepted in every online store.