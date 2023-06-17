Christian Paul Marries Tai Reeder Two Days Following Their First Kiss! Exclusive Wedding Photographs

Christian Paul desired to wait until he was married before kissing his girlfriend Tai Reeder for the first time, but his future wife had other ideas.

“Tai was pretty uncomfortable with the idea of having our first kiss in front of 200 people, so I decided to go in for our first kiss during one of our weekly mystery date nights’ the Thursday before our wedding,” says the newlywed, 23, to PEOPLE.

“We were practicing our first dance underneath a bridge to Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together. It was such an adorable moment!”

After the first embrace, the pop-turned-Christian artist wed Reeder in a field outside of Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, June 10, in the presence of close family and friends, as well as the couple’s pastor, Justin McKitterick.

“It was of the utmost importance to us that the gospel of Jesus Christ is presented and explained at our wedding ceremony,” Paul says of the religious ceremony, which included the singing of one of the couple’s favorite hymns, “My Worth Is Not in What I Own.”

Our marriage is not about us, but rather about displaying the gospel through our efforts to glorify God in our burgeoning romance.

Naturally, much like life itself, the nuptials took an unexpected turn when Paul learned that he would have the opportunity to perform at Nashville’s CMA Fest the following morning. The couple consequently decided to shift the ceremony from the afternoon to the morning.

“We moved our wedding to 9:30 a.m. so we could catch an evening flight to Nashville,” laughs Paul, an Alabama native who met his now-wife on social media after discovering a video of Reeder singing a praise hymn.

Tai was adamant that it would be a fun expedition and a sweet way to begin our marriage, and as is frequently the case, she was correct.

Guests were invited into a beautifully decorated barn for a light lunch consisting of the couple’s favorite foods, such as chicken salad on croissants, fruit skewers, and salad, following the ceremony and Reeder’s reception ring from Pickett Brothers Jewelers being placed on her finger.

While the couple did not compose their own vows for the actual ceremony, Paul wrote a special song titled “Tai’s Song (I Do)” that he sang to her at the reception.

“The chorus states, ‘I will love you with all my life, joyfully sacrifice by grace and grace alone, our house will become a home,'” sings Paul, whose 2019 song “When Love Don’t Love You Back” was a smashing success.

And it is this residence in Nashville that Paul and Reeder will now share.

Reeder, 23, who is currently honeymooning with her new spouse on the shores of Lake Atitlan in Guatemala, tells PEOPLE, “He loved the Lord more than he loved me, and that’s how I knew he would love me the way I needed and desired to be loved.” “And he’s hilarious!”

“It’s difficult to choose a single aspect of our marriage that I’m most looking forward to. I’m simply thrilled to be able to age with my partner.

Paul adds, “Tai is a woman of incomparable, divinely-bestowed physical attractiveness. “She is absolutely gorgeous.”