Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Break Up After First Child What Went Wrong?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmet of the Vanderpump Rules have broken up after they have been engaged for three years and welcomed a daughter together. News of their break up has stirred reactions from fans across all social media platforms as fans are pondering what could have gone wrong.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmet’s Relationship

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett looked like they were going to get married and live a happy life due to their on-screen display, but things have taken an unexpected turn for the reality show couple. The Vanderpump Rules couple after being engaged for three years and welcoming a child together Ocean as they are seen breaking up.

What Caused Lala Kent And Randall Emmet’s Breakup?

Lala Kent slammed cheating allegations on Randall Emmet a source told Hollywood Life. It was reported that Lala Kent’s friends were completely shocked about the development considering how they saw the pair as the perfect couple.

The source also added that they were completely inseparable and their relationship has gone through so much that it would be sad if things do not work out for them. But as it stands out things are over between Lala and Randall.

Lala kent and Randall look to have moved on from their break up and they have spoken about what caused their break up.

How It All Started

Lala told Cosmopolitan that Randall came for Christmas dinner and sent his assistant to her and demanded her manager’s contact information because he wanted her in a movie role. And so they started the process and booked the film, and then they had this instant connection, and it was her first season.

Lala kept her relationship secret on the show, only referring to Randall as her man until he finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Ambyr Childer. He was married to her from 2009 to 2017. Lala kent was reported to be dating Randall when he was still married.

Lala and Randall went public with their romance as she shared a sweet Instagram post about being grateful for their relationship. She also denied rumors that she cheated with him while he was still married. in of September that year, Randall popped the question to Lala while they were on vacation in Mexico.

Lala Kent described that night as the best night of her entire life and she also shared the memories with her fans on Instagram. In March 2021 the couple welcomed their first child Ocean. Only five months later Lala deleted all the pictures of Randall from her social media platforms.

Lala Kent also liked a meme about the film producer cheating on her and soon later rumors began to swirl after photos of Randall with two women in Nashville had emerged. Although the allegations were never confirmed and the couple broke up.

Lala kent was blindsided by what happened with Randall. And everyone around her was shocked and could not believe it. She thought he loved her and she revealed that she will never go back to him and that she is done for good.

Lala Kent on a podcast revealed that there were a lot of betrayals. What he was doing behind the scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when they were around. She further added that it was hard for her and she felt like she came from mourning a loss when there was no loss.

She added that she had her head in the sand for a long time, but she is thankful no matter what. Randall never admitted that he cheated but he confesses to having been behaving poorly. He admitted to having made mistakes but she has also made mistakes.

Where Is Lala Kent Now?

Lala is done with Randall and she has moved on with her life a source told Hollywood life. Lala revealed that she looks forward to having a new partner she has suffered for a long time and she needs a break. She also revealed that has been talking to some people and she is proud of how it turned out.