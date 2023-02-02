The NBA Superstar Jayson Tatum’s Dating Life: Who Is He Dating?

Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. A Mcdonalds All American in Missouri, he played college basketball for the duke blue devils. Tatum is the son of Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole. Justin Tatum also played basketball at Saint Louis University and s a gym teacher. He is also a basketball coach at Christian Brothers College High school. Tatum’s father was previously a coach and athletics director at Soldan international studies. Jayson Tatum was born when his parents were 19 years old undergraduates. Tatum is a Christian and credits Jesus for his success and career.

Jayson Tatum’s Dating History

Jayson Tatum is one o the most exciting young superstars in the NBA. He is a cornerpiece of the Boston Celtics franchise and is well on his way to a hall-of-fame career. When it comes to his relationship life, he has been in numerous relationships over the last many years. Everyone has seen his young son Deuce.

However, he has been dating British R&B singer Ella Mai since then. Ella Mai was already a famous name across the music industry. She is 26 years old and was born in London, England. Ella was taken to a Jamaican mother and an Irish father. She moved to New York when she was 12 years old and graduated from queen high school. Her singing career began in 2014.

Jayson and Ella have been dating since October 2020. Both keep a low profile and have rarely been spotted in public. But from the odd comments from the social media platform, everyone can guess the situation. Tatum is a massive name in the industry, while Ella is building her career now.

Tatum’s Professional Career

Boston Celtis general manager Danny Ainge always targeted Tatum. They selected him with the third overall pick they received from Philadelphia. He was the Celtic’s second straight No.3 pick for a small forward following Jaylen Brown in 2016. During the NBA summer league, Jayson showed all his skills during the game in Utah.

Later he was named to the All summer league second team alongside Bryn Forbes, Cheick Diallo, and Wayne Selden. In his NBA debut, Tatum recorded a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds as the team’s starting power forward in a 102-99 loss to Cleveland. He was also named the eastern conference’s rookie of the month for December 2017.

So, after posting 21 points in a game two victory, he became the youngest player ever to score at least 20 points in four straight playoff games at the age of 20 years and 61 days, surpassing Kobe Bryant. On May 22, 2018, Tatum was named to the NBA all-rookie team.

