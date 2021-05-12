Another Defender got injury in Real Madrid! Will they crown the Laliga title?

Injury News from Real Madrid as French defender Ferland Mendy out for the rest of the season; Might miss UEFA Euro Campaign with France.

La Liga race is certainly ON with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona close in for the title. Only 2 points separate the 3 teams in La Liga this season. Barcelona has already won the Copa Del Rey title.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid keep their race tight to avoid a trophyless season. And amid this tension, an injury crisis haunts Real Madrid yet again.

Injury Crisis in the defending areas

Ferland Mendy out for the Season

The 25 years old French left-back has certainly proved himself as an efficient substitute for Marcelo. He signed for Real Madrid in 2019 and has a contract until 2025.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had enormous trust in the left-back; and made him his 1st choice left-back this season. He played 38 games, and have scored 2 goals. Mendy has also played as Center back, in absence of Sergio Ramos.

Ferland Mendy remained out of football since they played Barcelona, in La Liga. Although he played against Chelsea at Stamford, his test report shows critical injury in his tibia.

El Real Madrid lleva 62 lesiones y 11 bajas por Covid:



🏥 Carvajal x5

🏥 Hazard x4

🏥 Fede x4

🏥 Ramos x4

🏥 Odriozola x3

🏥 Lucas x3

🏥 Marcelo x3

🏥 Kroos x3

🏥 Militao x2

🏥 Nacho x2

🏥 Mariano x2

🏥 Benzema x2

🏥 MENDY x2

🏥 Isco

🏥 Asensio

🏥 Rodrygo

🏥 Varane — REAL MADRID❤️ (@AdriRM33) May 11, 2021

How Long will the injury sustain?

The injury has ruled him out for this season at least. Even his UEFA EURO campaign with French National Team becomes uncertain. Real Madrid required an important player to make the La Liga climax more interesting.

Mendy has been Real Madrid’s undisputed starter this season, so his absence will be noticed, bearing in mind that starting right-back Dani Carvajal is also injured.

After his injury, Zinedine Zidane will miss his entire Real Madrid first-team defenders; as Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane also out.