Real Madrid to renew the contract of Vazquez but not Ramos!

News from La LIGA as Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric accepted a new extension; Madrid improved Vazquez offer while Ramos still in a halt.

Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez recently came in the news because of European Super League. He headed the Board which presented the idea of organizing ESL.

The pandemic has caused several problems in the club, financially. Hence, the club had to think of an idea to overcome the financial loss during a pandemic.

The contract of the existing players remains a big concern as well.

Real Madrid prefers to keep talented Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez is an Important Player for Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid will lose several players in the coming few years. Many players might end their contract and leave the club. Hence, they have a certain plan to replace them and recreate a solid team.

Lucas Vazquez played a pretty good role in right-wing, and even in right-back position when required. Hence, Real Madrid planned to keep Vazquez and he’ll easily support Dani Carvajal’s role as well.

Real Madrid will offer a contract extension with a raise in personal terms as well.

Luka Modric prefers to stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric agrees to extend his contract for a year and will stay at the club until 2022. The 35 years old player arrived at the club in 2012, from Tottenham Hotspurs for €35 Million.

He soon became an integral part of their mid-field. Luka Modric will surely go up to the hall of fame with Toni Kroos and Casemiro for creating a mid-field trio.

Modric wants to continue playing under Zinedine Zidane, and also loves his hospitality in Madrid. The Croatian will turn 36 next year.

David Alaba to Real Madrid, here we go soon! ⚪️



It’s never been in doubt since January, Real have always been leading the race.



Alaba is set to sign his contract with Real Madrid in May for €12m net salary per season.



📲 More details: https://t.co/2dwcQQZRln https://t.co/aL9C3nG34C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2021

Sergio Ramos contract in Halt

Reports suggest that Bayern defender David Alaba have agreed to join the side next season on a Free deal. Hence, the club still awaits its initial offer to Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos wants an increase in pay with two more years in extension. Club has offered a pay cut and a year of the extension. Sergio Ramos made no decision yet as he becomes FREE Agent this summer.

Rafael Varane will also run out of contract in 2022, which might make Real Madrid sell him this summer.