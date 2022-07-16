How True Kardashian Of Khloe Kardashian Will “Adapt” To Baby No. 2!

Big sister reporting to work! True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, is beyond excited about the impending arrival of baby No. 2, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

The insider claims that the 4-year-old is “very close to all her relatives and adores them, so Khloé is highly confident that True will easily adapt and embrace being a big sister” and that she is “on cloud nine” that she will have a sibling.

The 37-year-old creator of Good American and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are surrogate parents, a representative for the 37-year-old confirmed to In Touch on Wednesday, July 13. True, a child they welcomed in April 2018, is a member of the former couple.

According to the spokesman, “We can confirm that True will have a sister who was conceived in November.” Khloé is immensely appreciative of the exceptional surrogate for such a lovely blessing. Khloe should put her family first, so we would appreciate your consideration and discretion.

The birth is “imminent,” according to TMZ on that day.

The second kid of the Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player was announced seven months after Maralee Nichols, his personal trainer, gave birth to Theo, his third child, in December 2021. Tristan, 31, and Khloé were still dating when the baby was conceived in March 2021. The center has now given birth to three children with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and their son Prince.

The NBA player first disputed that he was the father of Maralee’s child, but later admitted that a paternity test in early January had established his paternity.

Tristan posted on his Instagram Stories at the time, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions. “Now that paternity has been confirmed, I look forward to raising our son amicably. I truly apologize to everyone I have offended or let down during this process, both in public and individually.

Khloé Kardashian, you don’t deserve this, the NBA player wrote in a separate Story as an apology to the Hulu celebrity. The pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you are not your faults. You don’t deserve how I’ve been treating you all these years. Without a doubt, my behavior hasn’t matched how I feel about you.

Following Tristan’s disclosure of the paternity test results, Maralee’s public relations advisor also made a statement on her behalf.

According to Harvey Englander’s January 4 statement to In Touch, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.” “Over the previous few months, Tristan has made countless false and defamatory claims against Maralee, and she is taking his apology today in the context of all of those claims,” the statement reads.