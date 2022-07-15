Britney Spears Disrespects Celebs in Hollywood

Britney Spears, 40, wants her fans to be aware that she doesn’t get along with Hollywood types. On Thursday, July 14, the singer put a powerful, succinct statement to an image that read “God Is Not Nice” on her Instagram account, saying she would rather to “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment business.

She started the post by responding to the claim in the text graphic, asking, “Does that mean the devil is Extremely Hot and Nice??? I prefer to hang out with homeless folks than celebrities. I’m just saying,” she continued.

The fact that Britney Spears is taking such a firm stand is hardly surprising. Since she was a pre-teen, when she participated in Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club competitions, the Crossroads star has been in the spotlight.

After recording “Baby…One More Time” in the late 1990s, she attained A-List notoriety and became a tabloid star while she dated ex-Justin Timberlake. Following their breakup in the early 2000s and into her whirlwind marriage, followed by two pregnancies, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, the singer came under severe scrutiny.

Britney had persistently bad news following her divorce as she had a public breakdown that led to her shaving her head. She was shortly after placed under what her father Jamie Spears intended to be a temporary conservatorship.

The 13-year legal agreement deprived the performer of fundamental rights, including the freedom to run her own enterprises and finances. After the conservatorship’s final suspension in November 2021, Britney was free to marry her 28-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari in June 2022.

Shortly after publishing her article criticizing Hollywood, Britney gave her followers some advice and urged them to recognize their worth.

Being appreciated Means far less than when you truly recognize your worth and value, she said. “I have discovered that up talk connects with various grounds, awareness, and presence… We all have unique viewpoints, thus I believe that everyone will interpret it differently.