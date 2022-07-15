Regé-Jean Page Responds To “Gray Man” Directors Calling Him Responsible For Making Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling “Nervous”

With his most recent endeavor, Regé-Jean Page is a part of an impressive cast. The Russo brothers, who directed The Gray Man, told ET that the actor’s casting caused his A-list co-stars, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, to become uneasy. ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the 34-year-old actor at the Netflix film’s premiere on Wednesday, and he responded.

Who am I, man, to oppose the Russo brothers? Page snorted. “They have seen it all. That, I mean, I’ll take all day. I can’t really add much to that.”

Page did, however, add one thing, telling ET, “Yes, both parties are intimidating one another. I can hear myself saying, “I’m scared to share a screen with these men, but yet encouraged and inspired.” while I stand there. Being in their vicinity is an honor.”

The day after Joe Russo discussed Page’s star power and how the actor’s co-stars felt about it in an ET interview, Page made his comments.

“This man is a well-known actor. It’s as though they made a mold just for movie stars… When we first saw Regé, he was ten times more magnetic than he appeared on television “Russo revealed to ET that he and his brother Anthony Russo met with Page. “I am aware that that seems unlikely. In this movie, working with him was a blast.”

It’s a lot of competition, he continued, so “I think Ryan and Chris were a little apprehensive when we cast Regé.”

Ryan Gosling admitted to being scared by Page, telling ET that the co-star is “really cool.”

Regarding his part as the Gray Man, Page said to ET that the evil CIA director Denny Carmichael “thinks he’s extremely charming.”

I believe that’s a contributing factor to his freedom to be so creepy, Page remarked. He is so disturbing because he has such complete confidence in his ability to make you cringe.

Page described the film as “fun” in its entirety.

“I had a great time reading this from beginning to end. In my imagination, I could visualize everything.

I had no idea how in the world we were going to pull it off, but then I realized the Russos are writing it and they can pull off just about anything you can imagine, which makes it fun again “he stated. We produced this because “you arrive on set [and] there are no limitations to your creativity or what’s feasible.”

The Gray Man debuts in a few theatres on July 15 and premieres on Netflix on July 22.