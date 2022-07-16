Khloe’s Pregnancy Is Causing Tristan Thompson To ‘Pray’ To ‘Reunite!’

Attempting it? According to an insider who spoke exclusively to In Touch, Tristan Thompson is “pray[ing]” that his second child would “reunite” him and Khloé Kardashian after their breakup.

The source adds the NBA player, 31, wants to get back in his ex’s good graces after his cheating scandal when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols: “He’s urging Khloé to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reconnect them as a couple – as a way back in.”

But according to the insider, the 38-year-old Kardashian “has zero interest in giving him another go.” Despite the fact that Khloé has “gone on,” she and Tristan, who is “overjoyed” about their impending arrival, intend to “co-parent the kid peacefully.”

The Good American creator and Canadian athlete are expecting their second child together through surrogacy, according to a July 13 report from In Touch. Additionally, they are the parents of True Thompson, a daughter born in April 2018.

True will have a sibling, who was conceived in November, we can reveal, a representative for the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told In Touch. Khloé is deeply appreciative of the excellent surrogate for this lovely blessing. Kindness and discretion are requested so that Khloé can concentrate on her family.

The exes “are not back together” amid the baby news, according to a second source, and “have not spoken since December outside of parenting matters.”

Khloé became pregnant with their second kid after learning that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee. In March 2021, while he was still dating the reality star, the Texas native became pregnant with the basketball player’s child.

She brought a paternity claim against Tristan in June 2021. The athlete initially acknowledged having intercourse with Maralee but asked for a paternity test. Theo, their son, was born to her on December 1st, 2021.

“Today, the results of the paternity test showed that I shared a child with Maralee Nichols. I fully accept responsibility for my actions,” Tristan started on January 4 on Instagram.

“I look forward to parenting our son amicably now that paternity has been confirmed. I genuinely regret hurting or disappointing anyone during this journey, both publicly and personally.

He continued by saying Khloé didn’t “deserve the heartache and disgrace” in his lengthy communication with her.

He said, “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. “I can safely say that my behavior does not reflect how I feel about you. I adore and respect you to the utmost degree. Despite what you might believe. Again, I really apologize.

Since then, Maralee has often asserted that Tristan has not yet met his son. Theo and True are not the only children the Chicago Bulls player and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have together; Prince is another son.