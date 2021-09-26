How to get the free Windows 11 upgrade now

According to the latest news, after months of testing, Microsoft is finally releasing the final version of Windows 11 to its Release Preview channel today. This is technically, the final step before the official launch on 5th October.

If you don’t want to wait till October then you can switch to the Release Preview in Windows 10 today and get the free Windows 11 upgrade early. You have to follow these steps to get Windows 11 upgrade early:

At first, check the compatibility of your system that whether it is eligible for Windows 11 or not. You can use Microsoft’s PC Health App (download here) for this.

Register as a Windows Insider at Microsoft’s site if your system is eligible to receive the update.

In your existing Windows 10 PC, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program > Click the Get Started button and link the Microsoft account you used in Windows Insider> Select the Release Preview ring > Agree with the terms and condition > Reboot your PC.

Go back to Settings > Update & Security > click the download and install option and follow the prompts.

Once you have done this, head into Settings > Windows Update and select “Stop getting preview builds” to unenroll from the preview updates for Windows 11. Microsoft has also released ISO files for the final version of Windows 11, build 22000.194. You can download it to clean install Windows 11, from Microsoft’s Windows Insider website.