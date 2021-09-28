Microsoft launches Dolby Vision gaming for the first time on Xbox Series X and S

According to the latest news, from today, Microsoft is bringing Dolby Vision gaming support to its Xbox Series X / S consoles. Microsft has been testing the feature since May. It will be available in more than 100 HDR games. While Xbox has supported the HDR10 standard for years, Dolby Vision gaming is appearing first on Xbox consoles and it will support dynamic metadata at launch. Microsoft promises the result would be “brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors.”

Katie Slattery, an Xbox program manager at Microsoft said “There are more than 100 next-gen HDR titles optimized for Series X / S that will feature Dolby Vision today, and in the future, you’ll see more games like Halo Infinite taking full advantage of Dolby Vision.”

Microsoft has partnered with Dolby to bring some benefits of Dolby Vision to existing HDR10 and Auto HDR games. Slattery said Microsoft is bringing “new visual enhancement capabilities that utilize Dolby Vision technology to deliver an improved visual experience for thousands of existing HDR10 and Auto HDR games.”

Developers have to choose between integrating Dolby Vision into their game engine or taking advantage of the built-in Dolby Vision technology within the Xbox developer platform. As per Microsoft, games using Auto HDR are not true Dolby Vision games but they will still benefit from the Dolby Vision mapping technology on Xbox and thereby display more accurate images on Dolby Vision TVs.

Therefore, in order to take full advantage, users need to have a compatible Dolby Vision TV connected with the Xbox Series X / S consoles. Moreover, Microsoft is also recommending enabling automatic low latency mode (ALLM). Dolby Vision is compatible not only with ALLM, but also with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 120 Hz games.

In order to check if your TV supports Dolby Vision, you have to go to Settings > General > TV & display options > 4K TV details. If it supports, you can enable Dolby Vision gaming support in Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for Gaming. Last but not the least, note that you may need the latest TV firmware update to enable Dolby Vision or 120 Hz modes.